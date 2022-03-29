Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,187,600 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the February 28th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 282.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.