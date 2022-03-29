SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Cut to $68.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

