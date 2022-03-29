Semafo (TSE:SMF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.84. Semafo shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 940,641 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.77.
Semafo Company Profile (TSE:SMF)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Semafo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semafo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.