SF Capital 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (SFCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. SF Capital has a total market cap of $72,176.93 and approximately $12.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.26 or 0.07123277 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,025.02 or 0.99686478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054000 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

