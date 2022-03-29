Shapeways (SHPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SHPW stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98. Shapeways has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

SHPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shapeways during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

