Shapeways (SHPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SHPW stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98. Shapeways has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.
SHPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Shapeways Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
