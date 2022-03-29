Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 167,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 213,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZHY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenzhou International Group (SHZHY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.