Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,227 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

