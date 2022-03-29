Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.06) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.29).

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 187.20 ($2.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £579.97 million and a P/E ratio of 60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 230.38. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 162.80 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 348 ($4.56).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

In other NCC Group news, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 9,880 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($24,201.73). Also, insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($70,736.18).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

