Short Interest in Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Drops By 50.0%

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aben Resources stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Aben Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Aben Resources (Get Rating)

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

