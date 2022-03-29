Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Drops By 36.0%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of ALMTF opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.07.
Almonty Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
