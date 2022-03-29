Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Drops By 31.8%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Shares of ASC opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,768,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

