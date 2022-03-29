Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Drops By 47.4%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

