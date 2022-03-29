Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rises By 51.1%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

