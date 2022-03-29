Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Drops By 36.0%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BSKY stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSKY. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1,356.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

