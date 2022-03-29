Short Interest in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Drops By 50.0%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTA. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $3,409,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $3,152,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,133,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 299,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 82,803 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

