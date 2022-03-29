Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Increases By 68.0%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,786,900 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 1,063,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 496.4 days.

ENAKF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. E.On has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

About E.On (Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

