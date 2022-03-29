Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Declines By 50.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FAD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.73. 2,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $102.14 and a one year high of $131.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,456,000.

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

