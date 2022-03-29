Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Declines By 50.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FAD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.73. 2,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $102.14 and a one year high of $131.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.
About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
