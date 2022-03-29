Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Grows By 50.0%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ GYRO remained flat at $$12.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826. Gyrodyne has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gyrodyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Gyrodyne by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 110,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gyrodyne by 54.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the period.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.