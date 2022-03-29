Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Rises By 99.0%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HGBL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 219,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

About Heritage Global (Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.