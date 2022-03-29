Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Drops By 56.1%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the February 28th total of 957,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,542,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $110.23. 21,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,108. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

