Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Increases By 93.9%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LCLP stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 20,182,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,678,754. Life Clips has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Life Clips

Life Clips, Inc develops, finances, produces, and distributes artificial intelligence (AI) based technological solutions for the mental health and healthcare sector in the United States. The company offers AI powered mental health analytics platform for businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, or customers.

