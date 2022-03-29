Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Increases By 93.9%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LCLP stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 20,182,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,678,754. Life Clips has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
About Life Clips (Get Rating)
