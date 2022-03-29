Short Interest in MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Increases By 147.0%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 147.0% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.1 days.

MPC Container Ships ASA stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

