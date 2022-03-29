Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Rises By 133.3%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nanophase Technologies stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. Nanophase Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

