Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Increases By 67.4%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the February 28th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NABZY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 64,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,294. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

