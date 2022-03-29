Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Rises By 84.6%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NKG stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $468,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

