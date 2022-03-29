Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Rises By 84.6%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NKG stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $14.10.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.