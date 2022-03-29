Short Interest in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Drops By 40.0%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OACB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 2,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

