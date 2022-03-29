Short Interest in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Drops By 40.0%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE OACB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 2,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.08.
Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (OACB)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.