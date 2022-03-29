Short Interest in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Increases By 73.8%

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PECO. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of PECO stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,248. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

