Short Interest in PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Expands By 96.5%

Mar 29th, 2022

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,133,400 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 2,103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41,334.0 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of PostNL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of TNTFF stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. PostNL has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

About PostNL (Get Rating)

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

