Short Interest in PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Expands By 96.5%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,133,400 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 2,103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41,334.0 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of PostNL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of TNTFF stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. PostNL has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

