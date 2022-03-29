Short Interest in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Declines By 34.5%

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $50,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 421,376 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,909,000 after purchasing an additional 317,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 525,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,405,000 after buying an additional 254,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,904. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

