Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Increases By 60.0%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

DNAD stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

