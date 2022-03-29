Short Interest in Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Rises By 100.0%

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SURRY opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Sun Art Retail Group has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Get Sun Art Retail Group alerts:

Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates brick-and-mortar stores and online sales channels in the People's Republic of China. It operates hypermarkets, superstores, and mini stores under RT-Mart, RT-Super, and RT-Mini names. As of March 31, 2021, it had a total of 490 hypermarkets, six superstores, and 32 mini stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Art Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Art Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.