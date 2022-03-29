Short Interest in Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Rises By 100.0%

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS SURRY opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Sun Art Retail Group has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $9.43.
Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
