Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Declines By 54.3%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOPCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Topcon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. Topcon has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

