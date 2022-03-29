Short Interest in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Decreases By 36.5%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 773,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRDY. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NRDY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 13,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

