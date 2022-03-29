Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Grows By 72.0%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TravelSky Technology stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

