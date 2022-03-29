Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Grows By 72.0%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TravelSky Technology stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
