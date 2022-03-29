Short Interest in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Grows By 57.6%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UAMY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 1,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. State Street Corp lifted its position in United States Antimony by 1,240.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 298,327 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Antimony by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in United States Antimony by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,268,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

