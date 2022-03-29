Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Increases By 75.8%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the February 28th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 719.0 days.

OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. Ushio has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Ushio Company Profile

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

