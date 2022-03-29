Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declines By 45.3%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 91,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 334,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 16,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,752. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

