Short Interest in Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Rises By 131.1%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 131.1% from the February 28th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.4 days.

OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. Wizz Air has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $73.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WZZAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,474.50.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

