Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

SIA opened at C$15.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 50.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$13.21 and a 12-month high of C$16.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.84.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

