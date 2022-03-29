Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Raised to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LWSCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of LWSCF opened at $12.13 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.