SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

SCBGF opened at $25.46 on Friday. SIG Combibloc Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

