Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 523,406 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

