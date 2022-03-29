Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,509 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEG. Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.32.

NYSE AEG opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

