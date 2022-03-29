Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,107,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,985,000 after buying an additional 114,155 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

GDDY opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.71. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.