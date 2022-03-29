Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,844,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after acquiring an additional 96,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0791 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

