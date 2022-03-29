Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 685.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 37,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Grifols by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 71,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 657.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.40. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

About Grifols (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.