Signaturefd LLC Purchases 147 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

NASDAQ CME opened at $244.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.