Signaturefd LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,659,000 after acquiring an additional 523,077 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,738 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.30. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.15.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

