Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TAK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

