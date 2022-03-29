Signaturefd LLC Sells 81 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after buying an additional 288,394 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,014,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,874,000 after buying an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,815,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

Shares of COO opened at $412.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.27 and a 200-day moving average of $407.54. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.78 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.